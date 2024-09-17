Kamala Harris Jumps to Record 6-Point Lead Over Trump in New Poll
WIDENING GAP
Vice President Kamala Harris has claimed a six-point lead over former President Donald Trump in a Morning Consult poll published Tuesday. The margin is a record for Harris so far in the presidential race. The widening gap between the two candidates, which now sits at 51 to 45, seems to reflect a shift in public opinion after Harris’ dominant debate performance a week ago. Most polls before the debate had Trump and Harris essentially tied. Morning Consult’s analysis of its own poll noted the key demographics in which support for Harris is surging. “Her 51% of support among likely voters, which is also at a record high, is driven largely by her best figures to date among Democrats, Biden 2020 voters, liberals, women, 18- to 34-year-olds and millennials,” it said. The poll excluded respondents who said they were less than an eight out of 10 in terms of their likelihood to vote in November.