Kamala Harris Leading Race for Biden’s VP Pick, Says Report
Aides, surrogates, and major donors to Joe Biden see Sen. Kamala Harrias as the best fit to join him on the Democratic presidential ticket as the race to be named as his running mate begins, Politico reports. More than two dozen Democrats—including advisers, allies, and donors aligned with Biden—told the outlet that Harris is out in front as things stand, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren is also said to be in the mix. Harris’ high standing comes despite her stinging attack on him in June last year at a Democratic debate when she seemed to suggest he was racially insensitive. However, Biden has reportedly come to accept that attack as part of the “rough and tumble” of a presidential campaign. Biden and Harris have reportedly spoken in private several times as a growing number of Democratic operatives have made clear to the former VP that she is the best choice to be his running mate.