Kamala Harris Makes Big Play to Target Donald Trump’s Rural Strongholds
Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly set her sights on painting the countryside blue this election. A Friday report from Politico claims that the Harris campaign has tapped organizers from the progressive campaigning group, Rural Organizing, to lead the charge in some of former President Donald Trump’s deep-red strong holds, according to four people close to the situation. Matt Hildreth, the director of Rural Organizing, will step-up as Harris’ rural engagement director, filling a vacancy left by the Biden campaign. Sources told Politico, their aims are to dig into some of Trump’s presence in battleground states such as Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia. Harris’ deputy campaign manager, Quenten Fulks, was another rural-focused campaign pick, helping Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock peel away GOP support in rural Georgia.