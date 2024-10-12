Kamala Harris on Saturday plans to release a medical report that her campaign says concludes she “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

Democratic campaign operatives hope that the release of the vice president’s health information will focus more attention on Donald Trump’s age and raise doubts about his physical health and mental acuity.

The surprise power play comes just 24 days before Americans will choose their next president.

Harris campaign officials view the disclosure as an opportunity to contrast the 59-year-old vice president’s vitality against the 78-year-old former president’s exceedingly unhinged behavior and meandering speeches on the campaign trail. (Not to mention his surreal debate performance last month that embarrassed leaders of his own party.)

And the Harris campaign hopes to leave voters with the impression that Trump—who has refused to release even basic information about his health record—has something to hide, according to a senior Harris campaign aide.

If elected, Trump would become the oldest president in U.S. history by the end of the only term for which he is constitutionally eligible. And he would be just the second president in history to serve two non-consecutive terms.

It was unclear to what extent the documents to be disclosed on Saturday would detail the health history of Harris, who turns 60 on Oct. 20. But the senior aide

