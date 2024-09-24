Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The 2024 presidential election is fast approaching, which means it’s time to stock up on merch for the candidate you’re supporting (on top of making sure you’re registered to vote). Campaign gear and election merchandise have always been a powerful way to make a statement about the ballot and wear your vote on your sleeve, not just to show your support for who you hope will win but in support of democracy. Fortunately, for those supporting Vice President Kamala Haris and Tim Walz, the options are much more fun than a former president’s red eye sore of a baseball cap.

The fun really started when Harris-Walz campaign’s own baseball cap went viral. The camouflaged number boasts bold orange embroidery and became a symbol of the ticket’s uniquely diverse appeal. It resonates without a slogan because it stands as a juxtaposition of “red-state style” and blue-state values. Now, the merch is only getting better, and why? There’s a lot to brag about right now, and there may be even more in November.

The 2024 election could be historic, especially for the possibility of Harris becoming the country’s first woman president. This pride is reflected in some of the merch, as are some of Harris’ infamous clapbacks to racist and sexist rhetoric that’s been aimed at her. Plus, her campaign collaborated with 16 leading American designers for a more sophisticated capsule of election merch options.

Fancy a Charli XCX-inspired, “brat green” tee with the candidate’s name? Perhaps a Barbie-inspired shirt anticipating our first Madam President? Keep scrolling to shop the most fun items in support of Harris and Walz’s ticket.

While The Daily Beast has not endorsed a candidate, purchases from some of the picks below will directly support Harris’ campaign.

Kamala Harris 2024 Election “Brat Green” Shirt Buy At Etsy $ 15

Harris-Walz Camo Hat Buy At Etsy $ 21

Sergio Hudson Vote Black Sweatshirt Buy At Kamala Harris Store $ 85

Saint Kamala Harris (Patron Saint of Cool Aunts) Candle Buy At Etsy $ 20

Madam President and Tim! T-Shirt Buy At Etsy $ 25

Kamala Harris I’m Speaking Coffee Mug Buy At Redbubble $ 19

Kamala Harris Rhinestone Campaign Hat Buy At Etsy $ 21

Aurora James America Is An Idea Retro Pocket T-Shirt Buy At Kamala Harris Store $ 55

Kamala Harris Heels Hat Buy At Etsy $ 26

Hotties For Harris 24 T-Shirt Buy At Etsy $ 23

