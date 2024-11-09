Media

Kamala Harris Missed the Moment By Ditching Her Date With Joe Rogan: John Avlon

LISTEN UP

Avlon, a former political speechwriter and CNN political analyst, coaches Democratic politicians into “playing offense” by entering “unsafe” spaces.

The Daily Beast Podcast
The Daily Beast Podcast
A photo illustration of John Avlon on The Daily Beast podcast.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump‘s return to the White House wasn’t the only blast from the past—the 2016 past, specifically—discussed on this week’s episode of The Daily Beast Podcast. Co-hosts Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee were joined by John Avlon, a former editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast. (Avlon’s tenure at the top of the masthead ran from 2014 through 2018.)

Avlon, who began his career as a speechwriter for Rudy Giuliani, recently fall short in a Long Island congressional race against his Republican opponent.

He discussed his loss as well as Democrats‘ failings across the board in what he described as a “red wave” at the ballot box. Where does that leave the party? Avlon argued that Democrats should engage with unconventional platforms and tough audiences—citing Kamala Harris’ decision to skip an appearance on podcast bro-in-chief Joe Rogan’s show (which boasts a sweeping 14.5 million subscribers) as a particular, and pivotal missed opportunity. “Authenticity matters,” Avlon stressed. “Go into areas where you perceive will be tough or not, quote unquote, your side.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha Bee: Joe Biden‘s Arrogance Was a ‘Catastrophic’ Campaign FailureLISTEN UP
The Daily Beast Podcast
A photo illustration of Samantha Bee on The Daily Beast podcast.

Avlon also called for stronger attention to Americans' daily frustrations, whether that’s employment opportunities or the price of milk. (Or, as Coles coined it, the “CVS voters” who want to buy their toothpaste without needing a shop clerk to unlock it from its plexiglass security cage.) He criticized the Democrats’ failure to address middle-class struggles, suggesting this neglect has driven some voters to “strong and wrong” candidates.

“I’m not trying to sugar coat the dangers of this American moment,” he noted. “The idea that Trump could get more votes after trying to overturn our democracy on the back of a lie is something that is a challenge to all my notions of ethics and honor and decency.”

New episodes of The Daily Beast Podcast are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

The Daily Beast Podcast

The Daily Beast Podcast

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsDonald Trump Banned From Nation’s Secrets by Defying Ethics Laws
Emell Derra Adolphus
politicsThe Mysterious Erasure of ‘Mamacita’ Kimberly Guilfoyle
Emell Derra Adolphus
politicsElla Emhoff Says ‘F*** You’ to MAGA’s Mental Breakdown Lies
Emell Derra Adolphus
politicsHarris Staffers Furious Over Post-Election Pep Talk: ‘Detached From Reality’
David Gardner
media‘There Can Only Be One’: CNN Hosts Predict Major Falling Out Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Katie Francis