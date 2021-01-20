CHEAT SHEET
Kamala Harris Officially Becomes First Woman to Be Vice President
Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president of the United States on Wednesday, becoming the first woman in American history to hold the nation’s second-highest job. As vice president, Harris will now be in charge of breaking ties in the Senate, which she is expected to do often over the next two years, as the chamber will be split 50-50 after Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) are sworn in later today. One of Harris’ first acts as vice president will be swearing-in the two, as well as her successor in the Senate, Alex Padilla (D-CA). The daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, Harris, 56, also becomes the first Black vice president in the nation’s history.