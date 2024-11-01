Harris’ One-Word Response to Trump’s New Role for RFK Jr.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris had a one-word answer after her Republican rival, former president Donald Trump, floated the idea of putting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to work on “women’s health.”

“No,” the vice president’s official account tweeted, alongside a heart emoji.

Just five days before Election Day, the Harris and Trump campaigns held dueling rallies in Nevada. At his campaign stop in Henderson, Trump bragged about the wave of celebrity endorsements he received, including Brett Favre, Buzz Aldrin, and Kennedy, the ex-Democrat and former independent presidential candidate.

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. we have,” Trump told the Nevada crowd, who erupted in cheers. “And he’s gonna work on health, and women’s health, and all of the different reasons, cause we’re not really a wealthy or a healthy country.”

“That’s why I told Bobby, ‘Bobby I want you to take care of health, and I want you to look at the food, and the food supply, and what we put on the food, and all sorts,’” the former president continued. “‘But let me handle the oil and gas, Bobby, just leave me alone. Leave me alone, I want to work the liquid gold.’”

Kennedy was famously a practicing environmental lawyer for decades. Trump has been touting his support at rallies, and he reportedly spoke with Kennedy about a possible cabinet position after the independent candidate dropped out and endorsed the Republican in August.

“I’m going to let him go wild on health, I’m going to let him go wild on the food, I’m going to let him go wild on medicines,” the former president said at his massive rally at Madison Square Garden last Sunday.

During a virtual event on Monday, Kennedy claimed Trump would give him “control” of both the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture, Politico reported.

Donald Trump campaigns in Henderson, Nevada on Thursday. Mike Blake/REUTERS

But the Trump camp quickly started pushing back on this idea. Howard Lutnick, the co-chair of Trump’s transition team, brushed off this idea in an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday.

“He’s not getting a job for HHS,” Lutnick said after Collins expressed concern over his history of promoting long-debunked conspiracy theories about a link between vaccines and childhood autism.