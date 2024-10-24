Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Jason Aldean Plays the Victim Over Controversial Song at Trump Rally
‘TWIST THE TRUTH’
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 10.24.24 12:35AM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 12:24AM EDT 
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean introduces former President Trump at rally in Duluth, Georgia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Country singer Jason Aldean introduced former President Donald Trump at his rally in Duluth, Georgia on Wednesday—and warmed up the crowd of supporters by complaining about the criticism levied against him for his 2023 hit “Try That in a Small Town.” “I‘ve seen firsthand how the media can twist the truth. They’ve done it to me, simply for putting out a song called ‘Try that in a Small Town,’ if you guys can remember that,” Aldean said to cheers from the audience. “The song simply called out people for trashing our cities, harming people, disrespecting law enforcement, and costing our taxpayers millions of dollars for their unruly behavior. But no one is on the receiving end of lies and fake news more than President Trump.” Aldean’s anti-protestor anthem, which hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, sparked controversy when viewers noticed parts of its music video were filmed outside the Maury County Courthouse—the site of the lynching of Henry Choate, an 18-year-old Black teenager, in 1927. The song his been criticized for its racist overtones. Aldean has consistently defended the song and the music video, although he eventually said he would have picked a different location for the video if he knew about the courthouse’s history.

Read it at 11Alive

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
McDonald’s Pulls Quarter Pounder From Some Stores After E. Coli Outbreak
GRIMACE
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.24.24 12:13AM EDT 
A McDonald's quarter pounder
McDonald's will remove the quarter pounder from some U.S. stores as the company and authorities investigate an e. coli outbreak linked to the burger. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

McDonald’s has pulled the quarter pounder off its menu in 20% of its stores in the U.S. as the burger chain attempts to mitigate an e. coli outbreak that has already sickened 49 people and killed one. The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the outbreak on Tuesday, confirming that the potentially deadly bacteria was discovered in at least 10 states. Restaurants in “Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, and portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma” have pulled the burger from their menus, according to the agency. The single death so far attributed to the outbreak occurred in Mesa County, Colorado, the county’s public health department announced on Wednesday. At least 26 of the reported cases occurred in Colorado, the agency said. “We fully expect to see more cases,” CDC spokesperson Tom Skinner told Reuters, even though he acknowledged the company has “moved rather quickly” to contain the outbreak. Authorities have not yet pinpointed which ingredient is making people sick, but the Food and Drug Administration said it was potentially the onions served on the burgers. Quarter pounders are typically served with fresh slivered onions—while other menu items, including the Big Mac, are served with diced and cooked onions.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Treat Yourself To NBA Season Deals on These High Definition TVs and Projectors From Hisense
ALLEY-OOP
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.21.24 3:33PM EDT 
Published 10.10.24 9:54PM EDT 
Hisense Upgrade Season Sale
Hisense.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Everyone associates October with the color orange. If you’re an NBA fan, you’re probably thinking of a basketball before a pumpkin. But if you don’t have the right setup, those oranges might not pop like they used to. Let’s face it; it’s time for an upgrade. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score major savings on stellar TVs. Hisense has teamed up with the NBA to bring you Upgrade Season. Upgrade Season offers unbeatable deals on top-of-the-line TVs, home appliances, and projectors, inviting fans to transform their home entertainment experience just in time to catch all the big games—without blowing their holiday gifting budget.

Hisense ‘Upgrade Season’ Sale
Shop At Amazon

Stay tuned this fall for weekly promos, special gifts (like NBA2K25), and massive savings on some of Hisense’s bestselling products. We’re keeping our eyes on TVs like the 100-inch U76N with ultra-bright 4K clarity and the 65-inch U8N with Mini-LED QLED technology. Or, blowing the game up on a wall outside with the C1 Laser Mini Projector gives us game night goosebumps. No matter how you plan to enjoy this season, don’t miss out on these incredible deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Harris Picks a Pointed Location to Deliver ‘Closing Argument’
FINAL FLOURISH
AJ McDougall 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 10.23.24 11:47PM EDT 
Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican opponent former U.S. President Donald Trump are seen in a combination of file photographs taken in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., October 10, 2024 and in Evans, Georgia, U.S., October 4, 2024.
Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican opponent former U.S. President Donald Trump are seen in a combination of file photographs taken in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., October 10, 2024 and in Evans, Georgia, U.S., October 4, 2024. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein and Octavio Jones/Reuters

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a “closing argument” speech in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at the Ellipse, the site where former President Donald Trump riled up a crowd before it rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to her campaign. While the vice president has spent much of the final stretch of the campaign blitzing through battleground states, her closing message will be tailored to the American people on a broader level, according to The Washington Post. Tuesday’s event, held exactly a week before Election Day, will see Harris urge the nation to turn the page on Trump. She will contrast her policies to her rival’s, and paint “a dire portrait” of his potential return to office, CNN reported. The Ellipse as a site is a selection charged with political symbolism, as it was where Trump pressed his supporters to march to the Capitol and give “weak” Republicans “the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.” The insurrection occurred hours later. Last August, Trump was indicted on federal charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Read it at The Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
L.A. Times’ Boss Offers Another Explanation for Lack of Prez Endorsement
RASHOMON
AJ McDougall 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 10.23.24 10:43PM EDT 
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong
Darren McCollester/Darren McCollester/Getty Images for NantHealth, Inc.

With fuming readers unsubscribing in droves, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is offering a different explanation for his newspaper’s decision to skip making a presidential endorsement this year after his former editorials editor pinned the blame on him. Mariel Garza, who resigned in the wake of the surprise Tuesday announcement, gave an interview to the Columbia Journalism review in which she said Soon-Shiong had on Oct. 11 informed the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board that it would not be endorsing. “In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up. This is how I’m standing up,” Garza said of her departure. Soon-Shiong disagreed with her characterization of events in a Wednesday post on X, however. “The Editorial Board was provided the opportunity to draft a factual analysis of all the POSITIVE AND NEGATIVE policies by EACH candidate during their tenures at the White House, and how these policies affected the nation,” he said, arguing that “this clear and non-partisan” presentation would allow readers to come to their own conclusions. “Instead of adopting this path as suggested, the Editorial Board chose to remain silent and I accepted their decision,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Knix Just Launched the First Fully-Customizable Shapewear Line
SHAPIN’ UP TO BE GREAT
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.23.24 1:51PM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 6:47PM EDT 
Knix PerfectCut Shapewear
Knix.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Shapewear has come a long, long way in the past few years, with premium brands launching more inclusive sizing and colorways as well as sexier styles. But never before have we seen customizable shapewear. Knix, a leader in innovative shapewear that is not only flattering but also body-positive and impressively comfortable to wear, recently debuted a game-changing personalized shapewear collection designed to work with your curves—not against them. The new shapewear line is designed with the brand’s patented PerfectCut technology, which allows you to literally tailor the shapewear to fit your body like a bespoke garment. Each of the shapewear items in this collection is designed with velvet perforations, allowing you to trim the item to your exact liking.

Knix PerfectCut Shapewear
Shop At Knix

The collection includes a range of shapewear garments, from high-rise bodysuits to leakproof briefs; Knix has created an industry-disrupting category that allows you to smooth, shape, and adjust your shapewear without going to a tailor. It’s the ultimate way to maximize your wardrobe’s versatility without investing in a handful of new items.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Bill Clinton Impersonates ‘Tough’ Trump Over Second Prez Debate Fail
‘MACHO TALK’
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.23.24 7:34PM EDT 
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton departs after speaking on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton departs after speaking on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton ripped into 2024 Republican nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance for their “macho talk” at a Kamala Harris rally in Arizona on Wednesday. “For all their macho talk,” said Clinton, “Those boys didn‘t want to get near another debate, did they?” Clinton then mocked them, saying in a deep-pitched voice impersonation,“I‘m tough, I‘m tough.” Clinton appeared at the Harris rally, held in Phoenix, as the election nears in less than two weeks. “Poor old JD Vance, I saw him the other day, I felt so bad for him,” said Clinton in the speech. “He had managed to keep enough dignity to get all the way through the convention and through the campaign without having to say outright that he thought Trump won the election in 2020. He knew he didn’t. But they made him say it last week.” Other politicians have appeared on the campaign trail, such as former President Barack Obama and former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
SJP Turns Off Comments as She Reveals Presidential Endorsement
‘JOY, OPTIMISM AND PRIDE’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Published 10.23.24 1:38PM EDT 
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 21, 2024 in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker made a “Sex and the City” reference in her endorsement. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker has announced that she is supporting Kamala Harris for president, citing her “love” of her country and a laundry list of issues that are at stake in the election. In an Instagram post Wednesday, the actress rattled off all of the reasons that she’s backing Harris: “Our public schools, books, common sense gun laws, a living wage, opportunity, women, voting rights, the Dreamers, arts and culture, my mother and senior citizens, the climate, hope, friends and loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community, freedom, science, affordable healthcare, dignity,” and more. Parker, who previously endorsed Hillary Clinton for president against Trump, included a photo of her hanging a Harris-Walz sign in her window to mark the occasion. She even made a nod to her long-running TV role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, and in the recent revival And Just Like That, with her endorsement. “For a certain childless cat lady I play on TV,” she wrote. “With an abundance of joy, optimism and pride, I am voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.” Parker’s post garnered over 162,000 likes in three hours, and the comments were turned off.

Read it at Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Ted Danson Apologizes to ‘Cheers’ Co-Star for 30-Year Silence
DRINKING BUDDIES AGAIN?
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.23.24 3:25PM EDT 
Ted Danson and Kelsey Grammer.
Ted Danson apologized to Kelsey Grammer for a decades-long estrangement. Collage by the Daily Beast/Reuters

Ted Danson is making amends with fellow Cheers co-star Kelsey Grammer after an argument three decades ago left their relationship strained. On the latest episode of Danson’s podcast, which featured Grammer as a special guest, the actor who played bartender Sam Malone took accountability for the rift that drove the two apart while they were both on the beloved sitcom, from 1984 to 1993. Danson, without going into details, recalled “getting angry” at Grammer on one occasion. “It’s stuck in both of our memories. But I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer and I feel like it’s my bad, my doing,” Danson said. “I apologize to you. And [to] me that I sat back… I really do apologize.” Grammer thanked Danson for his apology and said, “My love for you has always been as easy as the day… as easy as the sunrise.” Grammer, whose character Frasier Crane was introduced in Cheers’ third season, also starred in the show’s hit spin-off, Frasier—which was rebooted for two seasons in 2023. Grammer has faced criticism for his political support of former President Donald Trump, the current GOP nominee.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Cowboys Kicker Missed Practice for Jury Duty
BENCHED
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 10.23.24 8:32PM EDT 
Published 10.23.24 7:10PM EDT 
Brandon Aubrey
Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey missed the team's practice session on Wednesday to attend jury duty. Andrew Dieb/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey missed practice on Wednesday in order to attend jury duty, the NFL team confirmed. The Cowboys announced he missed practice to attend jury duty in a news release on Wednesday afternoon. Aubrey was selected for a 12-person jury in Tarrant County, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The case he was selected for was for charges of felony assault. According to the same report, the team tried to get him out of the obligation, but the kicker insisted on attending anyway. Aubrey has had a remarkable season this year, with the team calling him their “most consistent player.” In September, he kicked a 65-yard field goal—coming only one yard short of breaking the record for longest field goal set by Justin Tucker in 2021. The team said his status for practice on Thursday and Friday was “unclear.” The Cowboys are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Read it at Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 10.21.24 4:21PM EDT 
CAROL Bike.
CAROL Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of 2025 and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the CAROL Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. In fact, according to the brand, the CAROL bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Carol Bike
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the CAROL Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. CAROL’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out—at exactly the right time—making the most efficient workouts easy to follow. “CAROL Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder at CAROL. You can try the CAROL Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (7-10 business days) in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Geoff Capes, Twice-Crowned World’s Strongest Man Dies at 75
MUSCLE MEMORY
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.23.24 6:14PM EDT 
Geoff Capes
Geoff Capes. Hulton Deutsch/© Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Twice-crowned World’s Strongest Man Geoff Capes has died at 75, his family said Wednesday. Capes, who still held the British shot put record, competed in three Olympic Games from 1972 to 1980. In 1983 and 1985, Capes took home the title of World’s Strongest Man, and was a six-time world champion in the Highland Games, a renowned Scottish strength competition. According to his website, Capes—an iconic British TV star of the 70s and 80s—was 6 feet five and a half inches tall, and weighed 370 pounds at his peak. He also served as a policeman for 10 years, and was a famed breeder of budgerigars, a type of parakeet. Guinness World Records posted to X another record which he still held: “In 1978, Geoff threw a standard 2.27 kg (5 lb) building brick 44.54 m (146 ft 1 in) at Braybrook School in Cambridgeshire, U.K. His record has never been broken.”

Read it at ESPN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Liam Neeson, 72, Teases Retirement: ‘It Has to Stop’
‘CAN’T FOOL AUDIENCES’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 10.23.24 4:11PM EDT 
Published 10.23.24 4:08PM EDT 
Liam Neeson
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 5: Liam Neeson attends Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial To The Holocaust Generation To Generation Gala Dinner at Museum of Jewish Heritage on December 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Liam Neeson, star of the uber-successful Taken trilogy, told People his time as an action star is likely coming to an end “maybe the end of next year.” Since taking on the role of former CIA officer Bryan Mills in 2008’s action-packed revenge film Taken, he’s become known for action roles ever since, like Cold Pursuit, Run All Night, and Non-Stop, among others. Now, he says, he’s putting an end date on roles like these. “I’m 72—it has to stop at some stage,” he told People. “You can’t fool audiences.” Neeson told the magazine he does his own fight scenes for the most part, except for the most “intricate” stunt work, which he entrusts to his longtime stunt coordinator Mark Vanselow. At a certain point, Neeson said, Vanselow may have to do more of the work as he ages—and that’s something he’s not up for. “I don’t want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me.” So at some point in 2025, he said, “I think that’s it.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE

Trending Now

politics

Trump Raged at Slain Soldier’s Funeral Bill: ‘$60K to Bury a F***ing Mexican’

Josh Fiallo
politics

‘I’m Certain’: James Carville Makes Bold Election Prediction

Claire Lampen
politics

Nate Silver Gives Up on 2024 Poll Predictions to Deliver ‘Gut’ Call

Sean Craig
politics

Atlantic Editor Clashes With Slain Vet’s Family Over Trump’s ‘F**king Mexican’ Remark

Josh Fiallo
politics

Judge Who Dismissed Trump’s Secret Docs Case Could Be in Line for a Huge Cabinet Job

Janna Brancolini