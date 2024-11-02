Kamala Harris Pitches 'Brighter Future’ in Final Campaign Ad Before Election

Kamala Harris is promising a “brighter future” free of “fear and division” in her final ad spot ahead of Election Day, as she and Donald Trump battle fiercely to win over voters and earn an edge in what is shaping up to be one of the closest presidential races in American history.

The two-minute closing plea to Americans is set to air Sunday during the broadcast of a game between the NFL’s Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, teams whose home states—Wisconsin and Michigan, respectively—have been key battlegrounds in the race’s final days.

The ad, set to swelling orchestral music, features Harris delivering an emphatic monologue as the footage cuts between clips of her interacting with potential voters, upbeat footage of the daily lives of Americans, and iconic moments in the country’s history, like the Civil Rights Movement and soldiers raising a flag at Iwo Jima.

“Throughout this campaign, I’ve seen the best of America, and I’ve seen what is holding you back and weighing you down,” Harris says. “High costs, fundamental rights taken away, and politics that have driven fear and division. You deserve better. As President, I will bring a new generation of leadership. I’ll take on price gouging and bring down the cost of groceries, and housing, and prescriptions. I’ll fight for your freedom to make your own choices, and I will protect your health care and your benefits, not take them away.”

“The vast majority of people in our country have so much more in common than what separates them,” she continues. “Good people, hardworking people. We see in our fellow Americans neighbors, not enemies.”

Harris’ message in the video centers on a vow to unite the country—an intentional contrast, it seems, with Trump’s rhetoric in the election’s closing days, which has relied on painting a fearful vision of what America will look like if he’s not elected.

“You won’t have a country anymore,” Trump said at a Las Vegas rally in September, according to The New York Times. “You’re pretty close to not having one. You better hope I get elected.”