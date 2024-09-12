Kamala Harris Plans Black Journalists’ Talk After Trump Backlash
RIGHT OF REPLY
After Kamala Harris missed the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual convention this summer, the venue where Donald Trump suggested she “happened to turn Black”, her campaign says that “she is expected to participate in a discussion with journalists at NABJ” next week. In a statement released later Thursday morning, NABJ said it was finalizing details with the campaign for a panel interview “before an audience of NABJ members” that will occur “this month.” The announcement comes after the Democrat and the organization were unable to negotiate an appearance at the convention at the end of August. At that time, a source familiar said that NABJ had turned down Harris’ offer to appear virtually or at a later date, while NABJ said that her team had declined an appearance that week, but that they were still in talks for a September event. With Harris absent, Trump’s appearance at the convention sparked backlash, especially after he suggested the multiracial vice president had become Black after previously identifying as Indian.