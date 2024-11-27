Kamala Harris Resurfaces With Message to Dejected Supporters

Vice President Kamala Harris, during a virtual call with supporters Tuesday, thanked them for their campaign efforts and pledged that the “fight’s not over.”

“The fight that fueled our campaign, a fight for freedom and opportunity, that did not end on Nov. 5. A fight for the dignity of all people? That did not end on Nov. 5,” Harris said in her first public comments since conceding the election.

“A fight for the future, a future in which all people receive the promise of America? No,” she continued. “A fight that is about a fight for the ideals of our nation, the ideals that reflect the promise of America? That fight’s not over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know this is an uncertain time,” Harris later added.

“I’m clear-eyed about that. I know you’re clear-eyed about it, and it feels heavy. And I just have to remind you: Don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before Nov. 5, and you have the same purpose that you did, and you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you.”

During the call, Harris also said her campaign raised $1.4 billion.

The topic of finances came up earlier in the day when some of the campaign’s senior officials appeared on the Pod Save America podcast. There, campaign chair Jennifer O’Malley Dillon explained that much of the spending was aimed “very hard-to-find voters” in every swing state.

“We were trying to, yes, spend more resources on digital ...because we’re trying to find young people, we’re trying to find these lower-propensity voters that were tuned out to politics,” she said.

Senior campaign advisor David Plouffe also accused the Trump campaign of coordinating with allied super PACs. Democrats, he suggested, should do the same.

“We have to stop playing a different game as it relates to super PACs and the Republicans. Love our Democratic lawyers,” he said. “I’m tired of it, OK? They coordinate more than we do—I think amongst themselves, I think with the presidential campaign. Like, I’m just sick and tired, OK? So, we cannot be at a disadvantage."