Kamala Harris Shares Video Informing Walz He Is Her Pick

Vice President Kamala Harris released a video of her veep-proposal to Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) on her X account, Tuesday afternoon.

“Listen, I want you to do this with me, let’s do this together,” Harris proposed to Walz from the White House. “Would you be my running mate? And let’s get this thing on the road?”

“I would be honored, madam vice president,” Walz, from the living room of his St. Paul home, responded. “The joy that you’re bringing back to the country, the enthusiasm that’s out there, uh, it’ll be a privilege to take this with you.”

Harris then praised Walz record: “I have just the utmost respect for you.”

“I have really enjoyed our work together,” she added. “You understand our country.”

“We are going to win and we’re going to unify our country and remind everyone that we are fighting for the future, for everyone,” Harris continued.

“So let’s get out there and win this thing, okay,” she asked Walz.

“Let’s do it,” Walz responded.

Walz is expected to join Harris in Philadelphia tonight for their first rally together.

“‘I would be honored, Madam Vice President,’ nearly brought a tear to my eye. This is the new America,” one commenter cheered on the announcement in the replies to the post.

While former President Donald Trump did not release a video of his call with his veep pick, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Vance did share a nugget of it during an appearance on the Full Send Podcast.

Vance told the podcast that he told his 7-year-old son to “shut the hell up” when Trump called him to inform him of the news.

“He is trying to talk to me about Pikachu and I am on the phone with Donald Trump, I’m like ‘son, shut the hell up for 30 seconds about Pikachu,’” Vance told the podcast.