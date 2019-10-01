CHEAT SHEET
Kamala Harris Says Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Should Be Suspended
Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris says she thinks President Trump’s Twitter account should be suspended. Harris told CNN’s Anderson Cooper the president was using his account to threaten the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint has triggered an impeachment inquiry. “Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today directed at the whistleblower, directed at so many people, you know, I, frankly, think that based on this and all we've seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress, that he, frankly, should be—his Twitter account should be suspended,” the California senator said. When Cooper pressed her about freedom of speech issues or whether it would be seen as the social-media giant silencing him, she didn’t back down. “If he’s not going to exercise self-restraint, then, perhaps, there should be other mechanisms in place to make sure that his words do not, in fact, harm anyone,” she said.