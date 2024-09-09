Kamala Harris Says She’s ‘Ready’ to Debate Trump This Week
Kamala Harris was spotted alongside husband Doug Emhoff on a break from intense preparations for her first–and possibly only–presidential debate on Tuesday against her Republican rival, Donald Trump. Harris was seen on a walk at the Pennsylvania Air National Guard Base in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. When asked by a reporter nearby if she was “ready,” Harris, dressed in activewear, a hat and sunglasses, gave a thumbs and said: “Ready.” The debate in Philadelphia will be Harris’ first face-to-face meeting with Trump, who called Harris a “phony” on Truth Social Sunday. The former president has lobbed attack upon attack at Harris since she took over the top of the Democratic presidential ticket earlier this summer, including false allegations in July that she “happened to turn Black.”