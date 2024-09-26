Harris Sets the Record Straight on Her McDonald’s Job After Trump Jabs
FRIES WITH THAT?
Amid Donald Trump’s baseless accusation that Kamala Harris was lying when she said she worked at a McDonald’s for one summer in the 1980s, the vice president emphatically stated during a Wednesday interview that she did, in fact, work there to help fund her schooling. “I have,” Harris told MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle, who had asked: “At any point in your life have you served two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun working at a McDonald’s?” Harris made a point to note that there are no “small jobs,” as Ruhle had phrased it. “Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family…and pay rent on that,” Harris said. “And I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people, and what our responsibility then is to meet those needs.”