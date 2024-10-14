Harris: Signs That Trump’s Own Staff Thinks He Is ‘Unfit and Unstable’

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday bashed former president Donald Trump’s cognitive fitness and suggested his own staff may be keeping him away from the public because they’re concerned about his mental stability.

In a podcast appearance Roland Martin Unfiltered, Harris pointed out that Trump hasn’t released his medical records, gone on 60 Minutes or agreed to another debate, unlike her.

“You have to ask, why is his staff doing that?” Harris said. “It may be because they think he is unfit and unstable.”

Trump hit back hours later and called on Harris to “pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility.”

“Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Also, she is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions. We just went through almost four years of that, we shouldn’t have to do it again!”

He also falsely claimed that 60 Minutes swapped around Harris’ answers.

The White House on Saturday released a medical report for Harris, 59, that said she is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

“Vice President Harris maintains a healthy, active lifestyle despite her busy schedule, including daily aerobic exercise and core strength training,” the vice president’s physician, Dr. Joshua R. Simmons, wrote. “She eats a very healthy diet. She does not use tobacco products and drinks only occasionally and in moderation.”

Meanwhile, Trump, 80, has refused to release his medical records, a move that his allies have defended, saying voters are not interested in his physical fitness.

“It’s unnecessary. He’s on display every minute,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Meet the Press Sunday.

“So it’s unnecessary. You can see that he didn’t release his medical records, you don’t want to know about things like his cholesterol level, whether he’s dealing with any issue we may not know about if he’s going to become commander-in-chief,” Welker replied. “He also said he would release cognitive tests which he aced. Should he release that?”