Vice President Kamala Harris blasted her 2024 Republican opponent Donald Trump over his refusal to engage in another presidential debate, claiming that as the election nears, the former president is “ready to fold.” Speaking at a rally in Las Vegas on Sunday night, Harris took Trump to task just 24-hours after the campaign launched a national ad on the topic that aired during Saturday night’s football match between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama. Harris continued her attack on Sunday: “I’m trying to debate Donald Trump again. I think he should debate again, the American people have a right to hear us discuss the issues, and as you say here in Las Vegas, I’m all in. I’m all in,” Harris said, “even if my opponent is ready to fold, so there you go.” At a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Sept 21, Trump claimed, “It’s just too late,” adding, “She’s done one debate, I’ve done two, it’s too late to do another. I’d love to, in many ways, but it’s too late, the voting is cast, the voters are out there.”