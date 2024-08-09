Kamala Harris’ Sorority Sisters Launch a PAC

Good sisters always come through.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, has launched a political action committee that could send even more money to her campaign, which already has shattered fundraising records.

According to a Friday filing with the Federal Election Commission, the new committee is called “Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority PAC, Inc. (AKA AKA 1908 PAC).”

“I am proud of my sorority sister,” reads an Instagram caption under a photo of the Democratic presidential nominee and a woman named Kiahna W. Davis, who is listed as treasurer of the PAC.

The address listed for the PAC is the site of the Ivy Center, AKA’s corporate headquarters in Chicago.

Harris joined AKA when she attended Howard University four decades ago. But the perks of her membership did not end at graduation. The sorority network includes prominent Democratic mega donors and celebrities like Wanda Sykes and Ava DuVernay, who have expressed support for Harris. Many other influential African-American politicians, like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, are also involved in Black Greek life, a testament to how powerful such networks can be.

AKA members have been key donors to Harris before. In 2020, over the week after President Joe Biden announced Harris as his running mate, she raised hundreds of thousands through donations in the amount of $19.08—the year her sorority was founded.

This year, the Council of Presidents for the Divine Nine, the group of nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations, announced it was launching an unprecedented effort to boost voter turnout the day after Biden stepped aside. Historically Black sororities have previously led a “Stroll to the Polls” initiative to encourage early voting.

The sorority’s new PAC, AKA, Davis and the Harris campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

But Harris, for her part, has remained connected to the AKA community. For a Vogue cover shoot in 2021 she was photographed in front of AKA’s official colors: salmon pink and apple green. More recently, she spoke at the AKA Boulé conference—just weeks before she became the Democratic nominee.