Kamala Harris Sparks MAGA Meltdown With Fourth of July Post

Former Vice President Kamala Harris sent MAGA into a frenzy with her simple Fourth of July message.

“I am taking a moment to reflect,” the ex-vice president wrote Friday on X alongside a photo of herself and her husband, Doug Emhoff. “Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better.”

It was the last two sentences of her statement, however, that sent President Donald Trump’s supporters into full-on meltdown mode. “I love our country—and when you love something, you fight for it," she added. “Together, we will continue to fight for the ideals of our nation.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' Fourth of July post, featuring an image of her and her husband Doug Emhoff, prompted a MAGA firestorm. Brendan McDermid/Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

“Is Kamala drunk?” right-wing influencer Gunther Eagleman added, in reference to rumors cherished by Republicans that Harris has a problem with alcohol abuse.

“Oh please–someone get her another fifth,” chimed in Chris LaCivita, Trump’s campaign adviser.

Other MAGA voices flocking to the comments section included conservative satire site The Babylon Bee founder Seth Dillon, who said he’s “taking a moment to reflect on how much worse things would have been if you’d won,” with some users lambasting Harris for appearing to have unceremoniously cut President Joe Biden and his wife Jill out of the photo she shared.

Don’t stop fighting, Kamala.



And please run again in 2028. https://t.co/Y1CFFbe4aE — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 5, 2025

“Kamala cropping Joe out is very symbolic,” posted Link Lauren, a former adviser to Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s campaign.

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kiersten Pels, for one, appeared more concerned with the timing of the former VP’s post. “Feeling grateful we didn’t end up with a president who posts ‘things are gonna get worse’ on the Fourth of July,” she wrote.