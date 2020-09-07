Kamala Harris Speaks to Kenosha Victim Jacob Blake by Phone
‘UPLIFTING’
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited Wisconsin on Monday, met privately with the family of Jacob Blake Jr., and spoke to Blake by phone. “Jacob Jr. told Senator Harris that he was proud of her, and the senator told Jacob that she was also proud of him and how he is working through his pain,” Blake family attorney Benjamin Crump said in a statement, calling the airport visit “uplifting.” Blake, 29, was left partially paralyzed when a Kenosha police officer fired seven bullets into his back last month as he got into his car. Biden visited the family and spoke to Blake last week; President Trump visited Kenosha but did not meet with the family. Biden has said that he believes charges are warranted against police for the shooting, which sparked protests across the country.