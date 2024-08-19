Kamala Harris Still Thinks She’s the ‘Underdog’ Despite Rising Poll Numbers
GLASS HALF EMPTY
Kamala Harris told reporters Sunday that she still believes she’s the “underdog” against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race. During a pit stop on her bus tour in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, Harris stopped to answer questions from reporters—one of whom asked how she feels about her prospects following the release of a new poll from ABC News, The Washington Post, and Ipsos which shows the vice president ahead of Trump by three points on a national level, with third-party candidates are included. “I very much consider us the underdog,” Harris said. “We have a lot of work to do to earn the vote of the American people. That’s why we’re on this bus tour today.” When questioned about a potential ceasefire deal with Israel, she said, “these conversations are ongoing and we are not giving up, and we are going to continue to work very hard on this. We gotta get a ceasefire and we gotta get those hostages out,” she added.