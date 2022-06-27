Kamala Harris Suggests SCOTUS Will Go After Same-Sex Marriage Next
‘I DO’
Vice President Kamala Harris suggested on Monday that now that the Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion, the court could soon come after same-sex marriage and access to contraception. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion that with Roe v. Wade struck down, the court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” referencing the landmark cases that gave same-sex couples the right to marry, decriminalized gay sex, and legalized birth control. “Do you think that the Supreme Court is on a path to reverse those as well?” CNN anchor Dana Bash asked Harris on Monday. “I definitely believe this is not over. I do. I think [Clarence Thomas] just said the quiet part out loud,” Harris responded. “And I think that is why we all must really understand the significance of what just happened. This is profound.” The vice president went on to bemoan that the court’s decision has been driven “by the politics of the issue versus what should be the values that we place on freedom and liberty in our country.”