Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, and one of the biggest things Kimmel wanted to know was what she thought of Donald Trump’s recent criminal conviction.

The former president was found guilty last Friday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, and though he’s since claimed that the case was rigged against him, Harris isn’t buying it.

“In all seriousness,” Harris said, “A jury of 12 people, peers, over the course of six weeks, deliberated on the evidence and facts, and unanimously determined guilt for 34 felony counts. There was a defense attorney who actively participated in selecting that jury, who actively made decisions about witnesses to call, witnesses to cross-examine. And the jury made their decision.”

A former prosecutor herself, Harris summed up her thoughts by saying: “I think that the reality is, cheaters don’t like getting caught… And being held accountable,” she continued, after the applause had died down. “I think the American people want to know that there is a president who believes they are accountable to the people. And also a president who the people can count on, right?”

Harris zeroed in on Trump’s relationship with the law later in the interview, saying, “He has been very clear he intends to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies. He admires dictators and says he’ll be a dictator on day one. He talks about being proud of the fact that, as of today, [my] daughter, for example, has fewer rights in terms of her reproductive freedoms than my mother-in-law.”

Kimmel pointed out another apparent hole in Trump’s claim that Biden is using his power as president to legally punish his political opponents: “Why, if President Biden has weaponized the justice system, why doesn’t he get his son out of the trial? Hunter is currently on trial, couldn’t he just snap his weaponized fingers and get him right out of it?”

Harris answered, “The former president is a hypocrite, and will apply one set of standards to himself.”