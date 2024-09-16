Kamala Harris to Be Grilled (Not!) by Oprah Winfrey
VIRTUAL LOVEFEST
If Kamala Harris is hoping her planned interview with Oprah Winfrey this week is going to appease critics who have accused her of shying away from difficult questions, she is likely to be disappointed. But the Democratic Party presidential nominee will no doubt be given ample opportunity to explain her policies during a “Unite for America” virtual event on Thursday, when she will be interviewed by the “Queen of All Media.” The two-hour interview will be filmed at an undisclosed location in Michigan, according to the Harris campaign. No surprise about who Oprah is hoping will win the 2024 presidential election; she gave a speech endorsing Harris at the Democratic National Convention. The event is being organized in collaboration with the Win With Black Women volunteer network, and 140 grassroots groups have been invited to attend. Donald Trump will also be in Michigan on Thursday, his staff says. Now, Oprah interviewing Trump—that would indeed be an event.