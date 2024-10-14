Kamala Harris to Enter Enemy Territory With Fox News Sit-Down
LION’S DEN
Kamala Harris’ latest cable news appearance will be an interview with Fox News, the network announced. The Democratic presidential candidate will speak with Bret Baier on Wednesday, after which the conversation will air on the anchor’s Special Report program. Harris’ Fox News debut follows a recent media blitz during which she appeared on 60 Minutes, The View, in an interview with Howard Stern, and on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Vice President’s sit-down with Baier is her first formal Fox News interview and comes three weeks ahead of election day. Her running mate, Tim Walz, spoke with Fox’s Shannon Bream in an Oct. 6 interview. The last time a Democratic presidential pick sat for an interview with Fox News, however, was Hillary Clinton in 2016. While President Joe Biden has not appeared on the network, the channel has hosted several prominent Harris supporters, including Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro and Pete Buttigieg.