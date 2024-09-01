Kamala Harris Torches Trump’s ‘Political Stunt’ at Arlington Cemetery
'SACRED GROUND'
In a lengthy X post shared Saturday afternoon, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris harshly criticized her opponent, Donald Trump, amid continued fallout over the latter’s ghoulish campaigning at Arlington National Cemetery earlier this week. Arlington, Harris wrote, is “not a place for politics,” adding that Trump “disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt.” The stunt in question, which saw Trump posing for photos with Gold Star families, led to an altercation between his staffers and an official at the cemetery. “This is a man who is unable to comprehend anything other than service to himself,” Harris wrote of Trump. As of 10:30 am Sunday morning, X metrics claim that the post has been viewed over 56 million times—including at least once by Trump’s running mate (and reply guy) JD Vance. Vance offered criticism of his own in turn, unsurprisingly, asserting in a retweet that Trump was invited to the cemetery to mark the third anniversary of a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed 13 US servicemen and women (as well as 170 Afghan civilians), and added “Why don’t you get off social media and go launch an investigation into their unnecessary deaths?”