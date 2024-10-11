Harris Town Hall Moderator Debunks Crazy New Teleprompter Claim

The moderator for Kamala Harris’s Univision town hall personally debunked yet another teleprompter conspiracy theory cooked up by right-wing influencers.

Conservative commentators claimed to have uncovered a “gotcha” moment when a Univision camera panning the room during Thursday’s event showed Harris speaking in front of a teleprompter with writing that then went black.

“Watch them panic when they realized they were showing the prompter live on-air,” right-wing pundit Benny Johnson wrote on X—even though Harris was still speaking went the screen goes blank.

Moderator Enrique Acevedo stepped in to shut down the bogus narrative.

“The prompter displayed my introduction (in Spanish) and then it switched to a timer. Any claim to the contrary is simply untrue,” Acevedo wrote on X.

Former President Donald Trump’s supporters have apparently developed a thing for false teleprompter claims lately, wrongly claiming Harris was fed answers during her friendly sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in September.

Wilder still, some claimed the the earrings she wore during her debate against Trump were secret “smart audio” devices, while others also pointed to Harris’ pause during a speech in Michigan as proof that she isn’t capable of speaking on her own.

During the Univision town hall in Las Vegas Thursday, Harris took questions from voters in an unscripted format. One woman asked the Democrat nominee to name “three virtues” Trump has.

Harris started by saying the divisive approach taken by Trump and others “pains” her, before adding: “I think Donald Trump loves his family, and I think that’s very important.” She then said she doesn’t “really know him,” so didn’t have “much more to offer” the person asking the question.