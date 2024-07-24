Kamala Harris Is Vetting Two Women on Her VP Shortlist

Vice President Kamala Harris is vetting a list of roughly a dozen potential running mates to join her on the ticket in the 2024 presidential election—including two women who, if chosen, would make up the first all-female ticket in U.S. history.

A team led by former Attorney General Eric Holder is reportedly vetting the candidates, which include a litany of familiar names. Those include a number of Democratic governors of swing states, sources told the Associated Press.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reportedly on the list—as is Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, both of whom would make history if selected by Harris.

Whitmer, who is co-chairing Harris’ campaign, has previously said she is not interested in joining her on the ticket.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are also on the reported shortlist, as is Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who won two terms in a state that Trump carried by 26 points in the 2020 presidential election.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, who represents a crucial swing state that Biden won by only about 10,000 votes, is also reportedly being vetted.

The list also included California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who also took himself out of the running, sources told NBC News.

Several Biden Administration officials are also under consideration, including Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Raimondo.

Another name who has previously been floated is retired four-star Admiral William McRaven, who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011.

Sources confirmed to CBS News that at least one candidate on the list, whose name was not shared publicly, was not currently serving in government.