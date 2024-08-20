CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance onstage at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, walking out to a Beyoncé song and eliciting a roar from the crowd.

Decked out in a tan suit, the Democratic presidential nominee delivered brief remarks, first thanking President Joe Biden for his “historic leadership” and “lifetime of service to our nation.”

She continued, “Tonight I see the beauty of our great nation. People from every corner of our country and every walk of life are here, united by our shared vision for the future of our country.

“And this November we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people: We are moving forward… guided by our love of country, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us.

“Let us fight for the ideals we hold dear—and let us always remember when we fight...”

The crowd erupted, chanting back “we win!”

Prior to her appearance, the mood on the floor had sagged as the night crawled into its fourth hour of programming.

As officials like New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo spoke, delegates scrolled through their phones and carried on their own conversations.

But all that changed as the first strains of Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’ began playing. As Harris walked out, the crowd leapt to its feet, screaming, and pressed toward the stage.

The vice president wasn’t officially scheduled to take the stage until Thursday, when she will give a longer speech.

This is a developing story and will be updated.