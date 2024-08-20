Electionssubvertical orientation badge

Kamala Harris Walks Out to Beyoncé and a Standing Ovation During DNC Debut

SURPRISE!

The vice president took the stage in Chicago on Monday to the delight of a jubilant crowd, which roared back at her a “we will win” chant.

AJ McDougall

Breaking News Reporter

Mini Racker

Politics Reporter

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance onstage at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, walking out to a Beyoncé song and eliciting a roar from the crowd.

Decked out in a tan suit, the Democratic presidential nominee delivered brief remarks, first thanking President Joe Biden for his “historic leadership” and “lifetime of service to our nation.”

She continued, “Tonight I see the beauty of our great nation. People from every corner of our country and every walk of life are here, united by our shared vision for the future of our country.

“And this November we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people: We are moving forward… guided by our love of country, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us.

“Let us fight for the ideals we hold dear—and let us always remember when we fight...”

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris makes a surprise appearance on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The crowd erupted, chanting back “we win!”

Prior to her appearance, the mood on the floor had sagged as the night crawled into its fourth hour of programming.

As officials like New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo spoke, delegates scrolled through their phones and carried on their own conversations.

But all that changed as the first strains of Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’ began playing. As Harris walked out, the crowd leapt to its feet, screaming, and pressed toward the stage.

The vice president wasn’t officially scheduled to take the stage until Thursday, when she will give a longer speech.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

AJ McDougall

AJ McDougall

Breaking News Reporter

Mini Racker

Mini Racker

Politics Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.