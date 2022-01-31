Kamala Harris Was Driven Right Past Pipe Bomb During Capitol Riot, Says Report
NARROW ESCAPE
It appears that Kamala Harris was in much more danger during the Capitol riot than was previously realized. According to CNN, the then-vice president-elect was driven “within several yards” of the pipe bomb that was later discovered tucked under a bench outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Jan. 6. The shocking detail follows the revelation from Politico this month that Harris was inside the DNC HQ when the pipe bomb was found. CNN reports that Harris’s motorcade passed through a parking deck near where law enforcement discovered the pipe bomb later that day, and she was evacuated via a different route seven minutes after Capitol Police began investigating the device. The FBI said previously that the bomb was viable, but it was neutralized at the scene that afternoon. The Secret Service, the White House, and the Vice President’s Office refused to comment on CNN’s report. A yearlong search for the suspect shown on video planting the device has yet to bear fruit.