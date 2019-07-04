CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
ATTACK MODE
Kamala Harris: ‘We Have a Predator Living in the White House’
Read it at Politico
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has vowed to take down “predator” President Trump in the 2020 election, telling a crowd Wednesday that she plans to “successfully prosecute the case against four more years of Donald Trump,” according to Politico. “I know predators, and we have a predator living in the White House,” she said at an event in Iowa, referencing her background as a prosecutor. “And let me tell you, there’s a little secret about predators. Donald Trump has predatory nature and predatory instincts.” Harris also reportedly bashed the president for his health care policies, his handling of migrants along the southern border, and Trump’s recent attacks against her.