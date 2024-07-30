Harris Wipes Out Trump’s Swing State Lead in New Poll
DEAD HEAT
Vice President Kamala Harris has obliterated former President Donald Trump’s lead in seven key battleground states in the days since becoming the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, according to a new poll. The Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey, published Tuesday, shows 48 percent of likely voters backing Harris as compared to Trump’s 47, a “statistical dead heat,” according to Bloomberg. The poll, in which 4,873 registered voters were queried last week, shows Harris opening up an 11-point lead over her rival in Michigan, with further two-point leads in Nevada, Arizona, and Wisconsin. In Pennsylvania, Trump leads Harris by four points, and he still edges her out by two points in North Carolina. The pair were tied in Georgia, both polling at 47 percent. A similar poll conducted by Bloomberg/Morning Consult at the start of the month, when President Joe Biden was still his party’s presumptive nominee, portended a more dire result for the Democrats. It showed Trump running rings around Biden, outstripping him overall by two percentage points.