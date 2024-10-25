Kamala Harris Won’t Be Going on Joe Rogan’s Podcast After All

Vice President Kamala Harris won‘t be appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, campaign spokesperson Ian Sams announced Thursday.

“We talked with Rogan and his team about the podcast. Unfortunately, it isn’t going to work out right now because of the scheduling of this period of the campaign,” Sams told MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Harris' campaign had been communicating with Rogan, whose audience attracts many young men. His podcast, according to Spotify, had 14.5 million followers in March, making it the platform’s most popular.

Sams added that Harris is still appearing on other popular mediums, like tomorrow on former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe‘s podcast, “Club Shay Shay.” Harris also appeared on “Call Her Daddy” last month.

“She is happy to go into these places and share her message, and I think it is reaching people who aren’t really invested in the political process,” he explained.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, is scheduled to sit down for a taping of “The Joe Rogan Experience” Friday in Rogan’s Austin, Texas studio.

In the past, Rogan has said that he has no interest in helping Trump politically, and even declared him an “existential threat to democracy itself.”

Trump’s interview, Sams said, will be “interesting.”