Kamala Has Picked a Winning Strategy With ‘Weird’

Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has taken a simple approach to its attacks on Donald Trump and his allies–and it’s working. That’s according to The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy, who praise Harris and her surrogates for the “official push” to “point out over and over again that a lot of these positions are bad policy. A lot of them are downright evil, but a lot of them are just straight up weird,” says Levy.

According to Moodie, the word “weird” is registering because “it’s easy and everybody kind of knows what it means.” Moodie adds when words like “dictator” or “authoritarian” are used, “I don’t think that most Americans really understand what that means.”

Plus! Andrew Lawrence, Media Matters for America’s deputy director of rapid response, joins the program to talk about why he thinks the “weird” strategy has been working so well for the Democrats, and why Republicans are having such a hard time responding effectively.

“If you are a Republican politician and you want to win your primary, you have to go on Jesse Watters, you have to go on Charlie Kirk, you have to go on Steve Bannon’s podcast. And in order to get on those podcasts, you have to say some really weird outlandish stuff,” he explains.

Then, senior political reporter at Rolling Stone, Asawin Suebsaeng, joins the show to talk about his recent piece chronicling all the ways that Trump continues to lie about his involvement in Project 2025.

“Several of those key figures in Project 2025 still advise Trump closely to this day,” Suebsaeng said.

