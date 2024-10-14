Kamala Issues Dire Warning About Electing Trump: ‘Fascists’

Kamala Harris has a stark warning for America as she rallies in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Monday night: If Donald Trump becomes president again, he will exact revenge on his perceived enemies.

The vice president will focus on Trump’s recent remarks calling his political opponents “the enemy from within” and suggesting the U.S. military should handle “radical left lunatics,” according to a senior Harris campaign official.

She will accuse him of seeking unchecked power over his fellow Americans and threatening their freedom, perhaps even by jailing his dissidents.

The Democrat’s team is also releasing a new ad highlighting the former president’s comments. The spot features his own words, accuses him of “echoing fascists,” and includes a clip from his former national security aide Olivia Troye, who recalls how Trump once suggested shooting people on the street.

Harris’ staff quickly sounded the alarm after Trump made the comments over the weekend.

The tone of her campaign has shifted since the summer, when she and her allies focused on painting the former president as “weird” rather than as a threat to democracy. Back then, they mocked his obsession with crowd sizes and portrayed him as a small and selfish man who was only looking out for himself and his rich friends.

The campaign is still invoking those themes. But it is ramping up more dire warnings about Trump, just as Hillary Clinton did in October 2016, as the election approaches. Recent polls have shown the candidates neck-and-neck, betting markets have Trump ahead, and some Democrats are concerned that her campaign is stuck.

Her Monday rally will take place in one of the most important counties in the country. Erie County is a bellwether, having voted for the winner of the presidential race in the last four elections. Plus, it’s located in the biggest swing state in the country, Pennsylvania, where political billboards plaster every major highway and both campaigns are pulling out all the stops to win.