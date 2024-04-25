Kamala’s Secret Service Agents Reportedly Brawled With Each Other
WHERE’S THE BEEF
A U.S. Secret Service officer was “removed from their assignment” this week after allegedly starting a brawl with fellow agents in Kamala Harris’ security detail, a spokesperson told the New York Post. The alleged incident reportedly took place around 9 a.m. Monday at Joint Base Andrews, just outside of Washington. Harris wasn’t present for the incident, but was en route to the area where things allegedly got nasty between agents. The agitating agent was not named by authorities, and Harris has not publicly commented on the matter. A Washington Examiner report said the agent at the center of the scuffle was armed and “became aggressive with other agents” before he was subdued, placed in handcuffs, and led away from the scene to medical personnel. It’s unclear what allegedly set the agent off, and the Secret Servide did not respond to a reqeust for information from The Daily Beast. Harris’ planned departure from the base—to New York City for a Monday appearance on the The Drew Barrymore Show—went on without a delay, the Post reported.