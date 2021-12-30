Kamarie Holland’s Mother, Kristy Siple, Accused of Selling 5-Year-Old for Sex
HORRIFIC
A mother charged in the death of her 5-year-old-daughter has now been accused of allowing someone to have sex with the girl for money, court documents show. According to an arrest warrant unveiled in Russell County, Alabama, this week, Kristy Siple, 35, was charged with human trafficking for “agree[ing] with another person to pay her for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor daughter,” according to AL.com. Siple has not secured an attorney in this case.
Prosecutors charged Siple on Tuesday with murder during the course of kidnapping, sodomy, and rape in the death of her daughter, Kamarie, whom she reported missing on Dec. 13. Investigators eventually found the girl’s body in an abandoned home where one of Siple’s acquaintances, Jeremy Williams, once lived. Authorities at the time said they believed the girl had been sexually abused. Williams has also been charged with capital murder in the case, and authorities said Tuesday they expected more charges to follow.