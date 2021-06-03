Google Removes Diversity Head Over Shocking ‘If I Were a Jew’ Blog
‘INSATIABLE APPETITE FOR WAR’
Google has stopped short of firing its global lead on diversity strategy for a shocking blog post from 2007 in which he argued that Jewish people have an “insatiable appetite for war and killing.” Kamau Bobb will instead be removed from his diversity role and reassigned to STEM research. Earlier this week, the Washington Free Beacon uncovered and published parts of Bobb’s old post titled “If I were a Jew.” The now-deleted blog read: “If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself... I would find it increasingly difficult to reconcile the long cycles of oppression that Jewish people have endured and the insatiable appetite for vengeful violence that Israel, my homeland, has now acquired.” In a statement Wednesday, Google said: “These writings are unquestionably hurtful... The author acknowledges this and has apologized. He will no longer be part of our diversity team going forward and will focus on his STEM work.”