Putin Unleashes Swarm of Nightmare Kamikaze Drones on Kyiv

Early Monday morning, residents of Kyiv described the inescapable, dystopian buzz of Iranian-made Shahed-136s attack drones—which fly low into the city, weaving around buildings and carrying precision missiles that prove impossible to stop.

The so-called kamikaze drones are a precise weapon shot from flatbed trucks—which leaves them vulnerable to anti-aircraft missiles as they are deployed, but they are stealthy enough to cause major damage once inside city limits. The horrifying buzzing is almost always followed by the sort of loud explosions that rocked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Monday morning. The use of the weapons is a sign that Russia is running low on precision guided weapons, an analyst told the New York Times.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it was able to shoot down some of the terrifying drones, but some got through. Ukraine said nine of the drones were knocked out by an anti-aircraft missiles deployed by fighter jets and two were hit by forces on the ground. “In the past 13 hours, #UAarmy shot down 37 Iranian Shahed-136 drones and 3 cruise missiles launched by Russian terrorists,” the ministry tweeted. The attack by those that made it into the capital killed at least three people and wounded 18, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Several others were unaccounted and thought to be under rubble. “The body of a dead woman was pulled out from the rubble in the house in Shevchenkivskyi district, where there was an explosion as a result of a drone attack,” Vitali Klitschko, the Kyiv mayor, confirmed on Telegram, according to CNN. “Another person is under the rubble.”

The attacks, which were launched from occupied southern Ukraine, mark a new strategy in Russia’s increasingly desperate attack on the sovereign nation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia had bought 2,400 of the kamikaze drones from Iran—each with the capacity to carry fully loaded precision-guided missiles.

Klitschko said three or four explosions had been heard. Kyiv’s main train station was also reportedly hit, but no details of casualty numbers have been released.

Andriy Yermak, head of President Zelensky’s office, wrote on Telegram that Ukraine needed help defending against Russia’s new weapon of choice. “We need more air defense systems and as soon as possible,” he wrote. “We have no time for slow actions. More weapons to defend the sky and destroy the enemy. So be it.”

Iran denied furnishing weapons to Russia. The strikes come a week after Vladimir Putin rained down missiles on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine, killing at least 14 people and wounding more than 100 in what he framed as a reprisal for the attack on a key bridge that connects Russia to occupied Crimea.