Meth, Trazodone Found in 3-Year-Old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s Remains

The remains of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney tested positive for methamphetamine and the sedative Trazodone, according to testimony in a preliminary hearing for one of two suspects accused of her abduction and murder. Patrick Devone Stallworth and his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, are charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 14, which is punishable by death penalty. The Birmingham News reports Det. Jonathan Ross testified that Stallworth had a prescription for Trazodone. McKinney’s body was discovered in a dumpster in October, 10 days after she was reported missing. According to court documents, she died of asphyxiation by suffocation after she was abducted from a birthday party.