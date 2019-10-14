CHEAT SHEET
NIGHTMARE
Three-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Birthday Party in Alabama
Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted from a birthday party on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney vanished while outside with other kids. According to the children, a black male and white female in a dark SUV took McKinney. The vehicle was described as a dark blue or green Toyota Sequoia with damage to the rear bumper. According to an 11-year-old boy at the party, the man got out of the SUV, picked up McKinney, and put her in the vehicle. Police do not believe the abduction is related to a custodial issue.
“I just want my daughter back. I’ll pay anything, I’ll put up anything,’’ Kamille’s father, Dominic McKinney, said. “Everybody knows Cupcake and I’ll do anything to bring that baby back home.” Her father said he has no idea why someone would take his daughter. “She’s scared, she’s lonely, she doesn’t know what’s going on. She’s just a baby,” he said. She was reportedly wearing a pink shirt with a Minnie Mouse and leopard print design and leopard print shorts, and had yellow, white, and blue bows in her hair at the time she disappeared. Her shoes were found in the parking lot.
“An abduction like this, a child just being taken off the street, is in no way common to the city of Birmingham,’’ said Birmingham police Deputy Chief Scott Praytor. “We’re trying to make sure we get this child back to her family.” Police on Sunday added a new tip line for the case. Anyone with information is urged to call 205-297-8413.