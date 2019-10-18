CHEAT SHEET
NEW CLUE
Kamille McKinney: Police Search for Man Seen With Toddler Just Before Her Disappearance
A man seen in surveillance footage with 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney close to the time of her disappearance is being considered a suspect in the toddler's abduction, AL.com reports. In footage released by Birmingham police on Friday, two children—one believed to be Kamille—is seen playing. One man walks by the children without stopping. A second man with an apparent limp is seen walking up to the children before stopping near them, and the children follow him as he walks away. Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said the first man was being considered a witness while the second man is a suspect in the case. “Through our investigation and through statements, we’ve pretty much been able to identify the children and the second gentleman,” Smith said. “What we’re trying to do is close the loop on the third individual in the video who was the first one who walks by as the children are playing.” Smith also said he believed the abduction was something done “impromptu” with not “a lot of planning” done before hand.
According to officials, McKinney was kidnapped between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. last Saturday at a birthday party in the Tom Brown Village public housing community. Other children in the area at the time of McKinney's disappearance told police that a man was handing out candy to kids. Officials say McKinney was taken at some point, and put into a Toyota SUV that drove off.