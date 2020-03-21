Doctor: Bollywood Star Receiving Treatment for COVID-19 Needs to Stop Throwing ‘Tantrums’
The director of a hospital in India where a Bollywood singer is being treated for the novel coronavirus has accused the star of throwing “tantrums” and behaving like a diva. Kanika Kapoor was reportedly charged with negligence after she refused orders to self-quarantine and attended three social events following her arrival in the Indian city of Lucknow on March 11. The singer was experiencing symptoms of the virus and tested positive on Friday. “My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward,” Kapoor said in an Instagram statement. Dr. RK Dhiman, the director of the medical institution Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS in Lucknow, told the Ahmedabad Mirror: “Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must cooperate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star.” Dhiman added that Kapoor, who reportedly complained about the condition of her room, has been given a gluten-free diet and is being isolated in a room with air conditioning and a television.