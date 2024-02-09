Kansas AG Demands Schools Out Trans Kids to Their Parents
‘WOKE GENDER IDEOLOGY’
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach told multiple public school districts that they were required to out transgender or non-binary kids to their parents, despite the absence of a state law compelling them to do so. In multiple aggressive letters, Kobach told the schools they were infringing on parents’ rights if they failed to notify them when their children used different pronouns or began presenting as a gender other than their sex assigned at birth. He said that the schools had “surrendered to woke gender ideology” when many of the districts stood their ground. In response, one of the superintendents slammed his comments as “partisan” and dependent on “misinformation” in a statement to the Associated Press. Kobach has a track record of targeting trans people: Last year, he clashed with the state’s Democratic governor by attempting to force trans people to use their sex assigned at birth on drivers’ licenses and prevent them from changing their sex on their birth certificates.