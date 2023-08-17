KBI Looking Into Data Breach In Newspaper Raid Investigation, Attorney General Says
MORE QUESTIONS
The Kansas Attorney General said Wednesday that authorities probing the raid of a local newspaper are looking into whether someone breached the state’s criminal justice information system. Kris Kobach told reporters that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) took the lead in the investigation into the Marion County Record, which was one of three places hit by raids on Friday. Kobach said the KBI agreed to review the case after allegations that the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System, which is restricted to authorized agencies, was improperly breached for information. “That was another reason the KBI responded affirmatively to get involved,” Kobach said. “Their role as I understand it is not an evaluation of constitutional claims about the raid.” On Wednesday, the Marion County Attorney said his office withdrew the search warrant that supported the Friday raids because of “insufficient evidence.” A KBI spokesperson told The Daily Beast that “the statements we’ve already shared represent what we can appropriately release while an investigation is ongoing.”