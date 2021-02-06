Chiefs’ Assistant Coach Injures 2 Kids in Crash Days Before Super Bowl LV

Read it at KSHB Kansas City
A Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach was involved in a car crash Thursday evening that left two children injured, one critically, just days before the team is set to play in Super Bowl LV. Britt Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, told police that he had two to three drinks and took prescription Adderall before the incident, which took place on a highway exit close to the NFL team’s practice site. A police officer noted “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” on Reid, who was arrested twice in 2007, once for pointing a gun at a driver during an argument and once for a DUI. Reid will not be traveling to Tampa on Saturday with the rest of the team, according to reports.