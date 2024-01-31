Chiefs Fan Checks Into Rehab After Frozen Friends Found in His Backyard: Report
‘WAKE-UP CALL’
A football fan whose three friends were found dead in his backyard earlier this month has checked himself into rehab, a source close to the family told Fox News Digital on Wednesday, calling the incident a “heartbreaking wake-up call.” Jordan Willis’ “last memory” of his friends on Jan. 7 was of them leaving his home after they’d gathered there to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs, his lawyer previously told the New York Post last week. Willis then fell asleep on his couch, where he apparently stayed for the next two days until the bodies were discovered and police knocked on his door. Speaking to the Post, Willis’ lawyer demurred on whether drugs could have been involved, but the family source confirmed to Fox News that he was struggling from unspecified substance abuse issues. “After the shocking loss of three of his close friends under extremely tragic circumstances, Jordan recognized that he had a problem with addiction,” the insider said. “He immediately checked himself into rehab after vacating his home and putting his things into storage.” No one has been arrested or charged in the case, and investigators have said they do not suspect foul play.