Chiefs' Harrison Butker Gives Non-Apology for Controversial ‘Homemaker’ Rant

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said his much-maligned commencement speech—in which he called homosexuality a “deadly sin,” slammed abortion, IVF, and accused working women of being fed “diabolical lies”—was meant for a “specific crowd.”

“I’m definitely saddened [some people] took it in a poor manner,” said Butker, a self-professed devout Catholic, last week on Laura Ingraham’s The Ingraham Angle on Fox News.

He added, “I was trying to speak life for so many women that have dedicated their life to being the homemaker, being the one that raises the children.”

Butker sparked backlash in May when he used his commencement speech at Benedictine College to speak directly to female students about their role in the home.

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment,” he said. “I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” Butker continued.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother,” he added.

However, Butker’s “homemaker” hot-take did unsurprisingly earn him an ally in “worst sitting senator” Josh Hawley. In return for the support, Butker endorsed Hawley for re-election against his challenger, Democratic candidate Lucas Kunce.

“He’s a family man, he’s a godly man, and there’s no other person I’d want to support to be the first candidate that I’m endorsing,” said Butker of Hawley.

Hawley, sitting beside Butker with a grin, returned his admiration for Butker.

“This is a guy who’s not afraid to speak the truth, who’s not afraid to say that we have got to stand on the principles that this country was founded on.” said Hawley. “And when the left came after him in such a crazy, nutty way this last spring, he didn’t give an inch. And we need more of that in the United States of America.”