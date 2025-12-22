Kansas City Chiefs Moving State in New Stadium Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving from the Missouri side of Kansas City to the Kansas side after lawmakers approved a new stadium deal. The state’s Legislative Coordinating Council voted unanimously Monday to allow for state tax and revenue bonds, or STAR bonds, to cover up to 70% of the cost for a new stadium to replace the aging, but beloved Arrowhead Stadium. “An agreement has been reached that includes a new domed stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs to be built and opened for Chiefs Kingdom by 2031 in Wyandotte County,” the team said in an announcement. Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced her support of the plan Monday. The move represents a significant setback to Missouri state lawmakers and GOP Gov. Mike Kehoe, both of whom had been working on a way to keep the Chiefs in the state. The Chiefs are the second NFL team to leave Missouri in recent years after the Rams moved back to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016. The Rams’ move out of the Show Me State was done in part because of the team’s inability to secure funding for a new stadium.